WhatsApp Moves Delhi HC Against Centre’s New IT Rules: Reports

Instant messaging platform WhatsApp approached the Delhi High Court Wednesday over the Centre’s new IT regulations, reports claimed.

Citing its sources, Reuters said, “WhatsApp has filed a legal complaint in Delhi against the Indian government seeking to block regulations coming into force on Wednesday that experts say would compel the California-based Facebook (FB.O) unit to break privacy protections.”

The Centre’s deadline for digital platforms to accept its latest IT compliance requirements came to an end yesterday.

While announcing the new IT rules on February 25, the Centre had said that if “significant social media intermediaries” failed to comply with the new requirements by May 25, they will lose their intermediary status.

“Significant social media intermediaries” refers to those digital platforms which have more than 50 lakh registered users.

The new IT guidelines require social networking sites and instant messaging platforms such as Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp to follow additional due diligence, including the appointment of a chief compliance officer, nodal contact person and resident grievance officer.

