Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 21, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

TMC Set To Sweep Kolkata Municipal Elections, Left Likely To Overtake BJP

West Bengal: In Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Elections, TMC has won 134 seats, BJP—which is the main opposition party in the state assembly, has won two seats, the Left parties were leading in one seat, and the Congress has won two seats. The independents are slated to join TMC.

TMC Set To Sweep Kolkata Municipal Elections, Left Likely To Overtake BJP
Kolkata Municipal elections underway.(File photo-Representational image)

Trending

TMC Set To Sweep Kolkata Municipal Elections, Left Likely To Overtake BJP
outlookindia.com
2021-12-21T14:43:14+05:30
Snigdhendu Bhattacharya
Snigdhendu Bhattacharya

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya

More stories from Snigdhendu Bhattacharya
View All

Published: 21 Dec 2021, Updated: 21 Dec 2021 2:43 pm

Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) is set to record a massive victory in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), leading in 133 of 144 municipal wards by 11 am, with massive leads reflecting a huge vote share in favour of the state’s ruling party.

Overall, the TMC has won 134 seats out of 144 seats, as of the llatest trends of the results. The winning margins were as big as usual assembly election margins.

Notably, this is the first time the KMC elections were held in EVMs.

The BJP, which is the main opposition party in the state assembly, has won two wards, the Left parties were leading in one wards, and the Congress has won 2 wards. 

Faiz Ahmed Khan from ward 66 won by 62,045 votes. From ward no 109, the TMC’s Ananya Banerjee won by a massive margin of 37,661 votes. In ward 108, the TMC’s Sushanta Ghosh won by a margin of 16,000 votes.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

“In ward 109, the TMC got more than 80% of the polled votes. This is no normal result, it does not sound organic,” said psephologist Biswanath Chakraborty, a professor of political science at Rabindra Bharati University in Kolkata.

However, one of the most significant aspects of the results was that, as of 11 am, the Left had secured a higher share of the polled votes than the BJP. While the Left's vote share stood at about 10%, according to officials at the state election commission, the BJP's vote share stood at about 8.5%.

As of the BJP, two of its veteran corporators, Meena Devi Purohit and Vijay Ojha were leading in their wards. Purohit won from ward 22 for the sixth straight term, while Ojha retained his seat in the neighbouring ward 23.

“My ward is my home. People take me as one of their own. That is why in my ward the TMC could not disrupt the fair polling,” Purohit said.

Veteran Congress corporator Santosh Pathak registered yet another victory from ward 45.
From ward 88, Kolkata South Lok Sabha MP Mala Roy was fielded again and she has won for the fifth straight term. She had served as the chairperson of the last KMC board and her name is doing the rounds as a possible mayoral candidate.

Among other TMC heavyweights, outgoing Mayor Firhad Hakim, MLAs Debashis Kumar and Debabrata Majumdar were leading by comfortable margins.

Tags

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya Kolkata West Bengal Kolkata Municipal Polls Trinamool Congress (TMC) BJP Left Congress National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Kashmir: Snowfall Likely This Week; 40 Day Harshest Winter Spell 'Chilai Kalan' Begins

Kashmir: Snowfall Likely This Week; 40 Day Harshest Winter Spell 'Chilai Kalan' Begins

Jammu And Kashmir: Govt Threats End In Midnight Agreement With PDD Employees; Electricity Restored

UP: Three Cops Injured When Villagers Tried Freeing Man Accused In Cow Slaughtering

Fuel Prices In Lanka Hiked; Government Says Talks On With India For LoC

Opposition To Take Out March Over Suspension Of Rajya Sabha MPs

'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts' To Premiere On Prime Video In India

'Refrain From Fixing Marriage Age; It's Interference In Personal Liberty': AIMPLB To Centre

Suspension Of Rajya Sabha MPs: Opposition To Take Out Protest March

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Jingle Bells! Cities Decked Up In Lights Ahead Of Christmas

Jingle Bells! Cities Decked Up In Lights Ahead Of Christmas

The Iceman Cometh: Cold Wave Grips North India

The Iceman Cometh: Cold Wave Grips North India

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Beat England By 275 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Beat England By 275 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

Advertisement

More from India

Rajasthan | Five Challenges For Congress Government As It Completes Three Years In Power

Rajasthan | Five Challenges For Congress Government As It Completes Three Years In Power

Yearender 2021: Top 10 OTT Releases Of The Year

Yearender 2021: Top 10 OTT Releases Of The Year

Chhattisgarh: Cop Injured In IED Blast By Naxals In Dantewada

Chhattisgarh: Cop Injured In IED Blast By Naxals In Dantewada

Parliament: Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 2pm Amid Opposition Protests Over Lakhimpur Kheri Violence

Parliament: Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 2pm Amid Opposition Protests Over Lakhimpur Kheri Violence

Read More from Outlook

Rajasthan | Five Challenges For Congress Government As It Completes Three Years In Power

Rajasthan | Five Challenges For Congress Government As It Completes Three Years In Power

Tabeenah Anjum / Giving loan waivers to farmers and creating jobs for the unemployed appear to be most difficult for Rajasthan Congress. What are its challenges ahead?

TMC Set To Sweep Kolkata Municipal Elections, Left Likely To Overtake BJP

TMC Set To Sweep Kolkata Municipal Elections, Left Likely To Overtake BJP

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / West Bengal: In Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Elections, TMC has won 134 seats, BJP—which is the main opposition party in the state assembly, has won two seats, the Left parties were leading in one seat, and the Congress has won two seats. The independents are slated to join TMC.

PAK Vs KOR, ACT Semis, Live: Pakistan Face Litmus Test

PAK Vs KOR, ACT Semis, Live: Pakistan Face Litmus Test

Koushik Paul / Along with India, Pakistan are the joint defending champions of the Asian Champions Trophy hockey for men. Get here live scores of PAK vs KOR first semifinal.

Explainer | Will Aadhaar-Voter ID Link Lead To Privacy Breach And Mass Disenfranchisement?

Explainer | Will Aadhaar-Voter ID Link Lead To Privacy Breach And Mass Disenfranchisement?

Priyam Shukla / While the centre says that the bill passes all the legal scrutinies, it is feared that the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 to link Aadhar with Voter ID may lead to mass disenfranchisement.

Advertisement