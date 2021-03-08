West Bengal Assembly Polls: TMC Candidate, Ex-MLAs Likely To Join BJP Today

In a bizarre turn of events, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader, who received a ticket for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls last week, is likely to join the BJP on Monday evening.

However, sensing her plans, the TMC on Monday morning hurriedly withdrew her candidature, citing her ill health as the reason for change.

Sarala Murmu was named the party's candidate from Habibpur seat in Malda district of north Bengal last week. TMC insiders said that Murmu did not want to contest from Habibpur, as she thought it was a sure seat of the BJP. She had bargained for a more favourable seat, Old Malda, but the party did not agree.

Murmu's husband, too, is a TMC leader and is known to be close to Suvendu Adhikari, the former TMC heavyweight who joined the BJP in December.

On Sunday night, news spread that Murmu had left for Kolkata. The party found this suspicious and named Pradip Baskey as the new candidate of the party from the constituency.

In Malda, one of Bengal's three Muslim-majority districts, Habibpur is an Assembly constituency reserved for the Scheduled Tribes. The BJP performed exceptionally well in Habibpur in the 2018 panchayat elections, following which Habibpur's sitting CPI(M) MLA Khagen Murmu joined and BJP and won the Malda North Lok sabha seat on a BJP ticket. In the ensuing by-elections, the BJP's Joel Murmu won by a handsome margin.

A senior TMC leader from Malda district who did not want to be named said that Sarala Murmu thought she stood no chance of winning against the BJP's sitting MLA, who is expected to get a renomination.

Sarala Murmu could not be contacted till Monday despite repeated attempts but senior BJP leaders said she was in Kolkata and in touch with the party's leaders.

A person who has been named a candidate in an Assembly election has never switched camp in the state before, political observers said.

"She is likely to join the party in the evening," a senior leader of Bengal BJP said.

Two more former TMC MLAs are likely to join the BJP along with her. One is Mamata Banerjee's longtime associate Sonali Guha who was denied a ticket. The other is Shikha Mitra, a two-term TMC MLA who is now with the Congress. Her late husband Somen Mitra was one of the most influential Congress leaders in Bengal.

