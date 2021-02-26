February 26, 2021
Corona
Website Offering Jobs, Mobiles, Laptops For Rs 2,100 Under Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Is FAKE

People are forwarding the fake news on social media platforms including WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter.

Outlook Web Bureau 26 February 2021
A fake offer is doing rounds on social media – a website is claiming to give free laptops, mobile phones, printers, and even jobs to girls under the government'sBeti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ scheme if they just make a small payment.

On the fake website of the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign of Women and Child Development (WCD) ministry, it is being claimed that jobs, laptops, printers and mobiles will be provided by giving Rs 2,100. 

The Face Check Unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) took note of the website and said that it is fake. The PIB also asked people to visit wcd.nic.in/bbbp-schemes for the right information.

#PIBFactCheck This website is not linked to @MinistryWCD. Read here for the correct information: https://wcd.nic.in/bbbp-schemes,” PIB tweeted in Hindi.

People are forwarding fake news on social media platforms including WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter.

