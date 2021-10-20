Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 20, 2021
Lakhimpuri Kheri: Supreme Court Asks UP Govt To Speed Up Investigation

The Supreme Court asked the Uttar Pradesh govt to record statements of remaining witnesses in the Lakhimpur Kheri case.

Lakhimpuri Kheri: Supreme Court Asks UP Govt To Speed Up Investigation
The Supreme Court is hearing a matter pertaining to the October 3 violence in Lakhimpur Kheri in which eight persons including four farmers were killed during a farmers' protest, | File Photo

Lakhimpuri Kheri: Supreme Court Asks UP Govt To Speed Up Investigation
2021-10-20T13:52:48+05:30
Published: 20 Oct 2021, Updated: 20 Oct 2021 1:52 pm

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to record statements of remaining witnesses in the Lahimpur Kheri case before a judicial magistrate.

 “We think you are dragging your feet. You please dispel this,” the Supreme Court told the UP government while hearing the Lakhimpur Kheri matter.

The apex court, which was hearing a matter pertaining to the October 3 violence in Lakhimpur Kheri in which eight persons including four farmers were killed during a farmers' protest, was told by the state government that statements of four out of the 44 witnesses have been recorded by the judicial magistrate. 

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana perused the status report filed by the state government in the matter in a sealed cover. 

The bench, also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, was told by the state that the process of recording of statements of witnesses before judicial magistrate is going on. 

The top court has posted the matter for hearing on October 26. 

Ten people, including Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra, have been arrested so far in connection with the case. 

The top court is hearing the matter after two lawyers had written a letter to the CJI seeking a high-level judicial inquiry, also involving the CBI, into the incident. 

Four farmers were mowed down by an SUV in Lakhimpur Kheri when a group agitating against the Centre's three new farm laws was holding a demonstration against the visit of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on October 3. 

Two BJP workers and a driver were beaten to death allegedly by the angry protesters, while a local journalist was also killed in the violence. 

Several farmer organisations are protesting against the passage of three laws -- The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 since last November. 

The apex court had stayed the implementation of these laws in January. 

Initially, the protests started from Punjab in November last year and later spread to Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

(With PTI inputs)

