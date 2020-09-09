We Stand In Solidarity With Kangna Ranaut: Himachal BJP Mahila Morcha

Himachal Pradesh BJP Mahila Morcha President Rashim Dhar Sood on wednesday sparked a fresh controversy by threatening to bulldoze Priyanka Gandhi's Bungalow located in Shimla.

"The members of BJP Mahila Morcha stand in solidarity with Kangana Ranaut and will launch a massive agitation against Shiv Sena for demolition of the office of Himachal’s daughter ", Sood said in a video message.

“ If need be ,we will not even spare Congress . Congress’s daughter Priyanka Gandhi has also built a house in Shimla. We will promise to demolish her house too .This is the promise of Mahila Morcha", she conveyed through the same minute long video.

Himachal CM Jairam Thakur told media persons "The Shiv Sena has departed from the principles on which it was formed by Balasaheb Thackeray and by having an alliance with the Congress to form the government, Shiv Sena 's future looks uncertain .The Shiv sena had stooped too low ,” Thakur said.

