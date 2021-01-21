Watch | 'Hum Tejashvi Yadav Bol Rahe Hain': Why RJD Leader's Phone Call Goes Viral

A video of Bihar's opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav calling a Patna police officer to allow a group of protesters stage a demonstration has the internet hooked.

The Rashtra Janata Dal (RJD) leader carries cloud, intrigue, and power -- all of which is evident from his telephonic conversation that is being shared on social media.

In the video, Yadav can be heard saying "Hum Tejashvi Yadav Bol Rahe Hain, DM Saab..." (This is Tejashvi Yadav speaking) to Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh. The leader came to support protesting teachers in Patna, who were denied permission for a sit-in at the original venue.

Yadav spoke to the Chief Secretary, police chief, and the Patna District Magistrate and urged them to allow the teachers to stage a protest. The phone call ended only once he got an assurance that the protest can continue without any hiccups.

"These people say they are not being allowed to sit on dharna," Tejashwi Yadav said, and asked why.

The video, shared by activist Sudheendra Kulkarni, a former aide of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, commented: "Must watch. And watch it till the end to know why Tejashwi Yadav is fast emerging as one of the most promising mass leaders of India."

"Hum Tejashvi Yadav Bol Rahe Hain, DM Saab..."



Must watch. And watch it till the end to know why @yadavtejashwi is fast emerging as one of the most promising mass leaders of India. https://t.co/QVhd4W1yTs — Sudheendra Kulkarni (@SudheenKulkarni) January 21, 2021

"Will they need to keep asking for permission daily? There has been a lathi charge, their food has been thrown away, they were driven away...Now they are all scattered. Some of them are here at Eco Park with me..."

The RJD MLA said the teachers only wanted to exercise their democratic right to protest.

"Whatsapp kara dete hai inka application (I will send you their application by WhatsApp. You please allow them," he "instructed" the senior official.

Mr Singh replied he would look into it

"Kab tak bataiye (When will you do it?)"

The officer, rattled by this time, shot back: "Kab tak meaning? You will question me?"

The RJD leader replied evenly: "Hum Tejashwi Yadav bol rahein hai, DM sahab (This is Tejashwi Yadav speaking)."

"Achha sir, sir, sir (Ok, sir)," Mr Singh said, as the sound of protesters laughing could be heard in the background.

The 31-year-old RJD lead Bihar's opposition in the Assembly elections last year. RJD put up a dominant show, emerging as the single largest party in the polls.

