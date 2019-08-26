Uttar Pradesh Police Rescue Newborn Dumped In Drain

A police team in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun rescued a newborn girl after she was spotted in a drain by a passer-by.

The incident took place on Saturday when a passer-by spotted a newborn girl dumped in drain and immediately called the police. A quick response team of the police came to the spot and rescued the baby.

The photos shared by the Budaun Polcie on Twitter showed the infant smeared in mud and covered with twigs.

Part of the quick response team, Constable Rishi Pal took the baby to the district hospital where doctors immediately put her under emergency care.

Another photo showed the baby recovering inside the intensive care unit.

The police have filed a case against unknown people for abandoning and dumping the newborn.