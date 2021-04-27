April 27, 2021
Poshan
Uttar Pradesh: Covid-Affected Employees To Get 28-Day Paid Leave

The relief also includes employees working at shops, commercial establishments, and factories with 10 or more employees that have been shut due to local administration orders.

Outlook Web Bureau 27 April 2021
The Yogi Adityanath government has ordered all private-government companies to give paid leave to the employees who test positive for coronavirus.
Representational image
In a bid to give relief to Covid positive patients, working in government and private organisations, the Yogi Adityanath government has announced 28-day paid leave for them.

The relief also includes employees working at shops, commercial establishments, and factories with 10 or more employees that have been shut due to local administration orders.

“Employees, workmen affected by Covid-19 or who are suspected to be affected by the virus and kept in isolation will be provided paid leave of 28 days by their employers. Such leave shall be permitted when such workman or employees provide/submit a medical certificate in this regard to their employer or authorized person at the time of joining duty after fitness,” read a notification issued by the government last week. 

Notably, the Uttar Pradesh government has raised the fine for not wearing a face mask in public places. Those who are caught without a face mask in public will have to pay a fine of Rs 1,000.

Uttar Pradesh on Monday logged 33,574 new COVID-19 cases and 249 deaths in the last 24 hours. A total of 26,719 recoveries have been recorded, while the active cases remain at 3,04,199.

With PTI inputs

