April 29, 2021
Poshan
Uttar Pradesh Shocker! Covid-19 Reports Issued Without Taking Samples

A resident of Harpur complaint to the district magistrate when his family members were sent Covid-19 reports without being tested.

Outlook Web Bureau 29 April 2021
Representational Image
Suresh K Pandey/Outlook
A probe has been ordered into claims that the administration in Uttar Pradesh issued Covid-19 test reports without taking samples. You read that right!

In a complaint to the district magistrate and chief medical officer, Raghvendra Kumar Mishra, a resident of Harpur locality claimed that his brother, Brijendra Mishra, was tested for the novel coronavirus infection on April 18 at the district hospital, and the reports confirmed him as Covid-19 positive on April 20.

Raghavendra said a team of the health department visited his place and took samples of other family members on April 20. He said his father and mother also tested positive for the infection.

He alleged that when the team reached his place, his paternal uncle, Rishikant, and maternal uncle, Brajnandan, were not there, but the officials submitted the duo's test reports stating that they had tested negative for Covid-19.

He further claimed that the health department informed him over the phone that his family members were tested for the infection on April 23, and that Rajendra Mishra (another brother) had been tested positive.

“But the fact is none of my family members was tested on April 23. They were in fact tested on April 20. Also, my brother (Rajendra) had tested negative for Covid-19,” the complainant said in the letter.

When the folly was pointed out to the department by Raghavendra, the official said, "Okay, so we are making the (Covid-19 test) report (of Rajendra) as negative."

Meanwhile, Chief Medical Officer of Ballia, Rajendra Prasad on Wednesday said the district surveillance officer will probe the charges, and action will be taken against the guilty.

(With PTI inputs)

