Monday, Jan 10, 2022
UP Police Files Chargesheet Against School Owner For Molesting Class 10 Girl Students

The school owner and his accomplice allegedly laced the food of the young girls with sedatives and later molested them.

2022-01-10T19:26:34+05:30
Published: 10 Jan 2022, Updated: 10 Jan 2022 7:26 pm

In relation to the school children molestation case that rocked Uttar Pradesh last year, UP Police  filed a chargesheet in a special POCSO court against the school owner and an official for sexually harrassing several girl students.

Yogesh Chouhan, owner of a school in Muzaffarnagar had in November taken 17 girl students of Class X from his school to another one on the pretext of preparing them for practical examinations.

However, Chouhan and Arjun Singh, manager of the host school, convinced the girls that they stay overnight as it was too dark to return. They allegedly gave the students food laced with sedatives and later molested them.

The incident came to light only when two girls complained of uneasiness and confronted Chouhan and Singh, who threatened to kill their families if they revealed what they went through.

A case was registered against the duo under sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc.), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Chouhan and Singh are currently in judicial custody. Meanwhile, AAP in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Sanjay Singh raised the issue in Rajya Sabha and demanded a speedy trial.

( With PTI Inputs)

