UP Doctor Murdered At Home, Her Children Witness Crime

Nisha Singhal, A 38-year-old dentist, was murdered at her home in Agra city of Uttar Pradesh by a man who entered the home on the pretext of recharging the set-top box.

The man attacked Singhal using a knife and slit her throat while her two children were in the next room. Her children — the elder of whom is eight years old and the younger one is four — were also attacked by the man with a knife but managed to escape.

Dr Singhal’s husband who is a surgeon was on duty at the hospital at the time of attack.

Hours after the incident, police identified the attacker as Shubham Pathak using CCTV footage and arrested him.

According to media reports, Pathak intended to rob the home and stayed inside the house for over an hour after murdering Dr Singhal.

The police have also recovered a bag full of cash and jewellery from the accused.

