Two Security Personnel Killed In Militant Attack In Jammu and Kashmir

Also read
Two security personnel were killed in a militant attack on a quick reaction team (QRT) at Parimpora on the outskirts of Srinagar on Thursday, police said.
The militants opened fire on the security forces at Khushipora in Parimpora area, a police official said.
Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the assailants, he said.
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Owaisi Represents Only The Elitist Muslims, And Not The Entire Community
8,000 Health Teams Fan Out In Himachal To Collect Real-Time Data
China Says It Firmly Opposes India's Move To Block More Of Its Apps