Two Security Personnel Killed In Militant Attack In Jammu and Kashmir

Two security personnel were killed in a militant attack on a quick reaction team (QRT) at Parimpora on the outskirts of Srinagar on Thursday, police said.

The militants opened fire on the security forces at Khushipora in Parimpora area, a police official said.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the assailants, he said.

