November 26, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Two Security Personnel Killed In Militant Attack In Jammu and Kashmir

Two Security Personnel Killed In Militant Attack In Jammu and Kashmir

A search operation is on to track down the assailants, the police said.

PTI 26 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Two Security Personnel Killed In Militant Attack In Jammu and Kashmir
Representational Image
File photo
Two Security Personnel Killed In Militant Attack In Jammu and Kashmir
outlookindia.com
2020-11-26T15:53:18+05:30
Also read

Two security personnel were killed in a militant attack on a quick reaction team (QRT) at Parimpora on the outskirts of Srinagar on Thursday, police said.    

The militants opened fire on the security forces at Khushipora in Parimpora area, a police official said.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the assailants, he said. 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Constitution Day: President Kovind Reads Preamble From Rashtrapati Bhavan

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Srinagar Jammu and kashmir Terrorism Separatism/Militancy/Insurgency Police & Security Forces National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos