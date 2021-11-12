Advertisement
Friday, Nov 12, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Two Militants Killed In J&K’s Kulgam Encounter

The police said the body of the second militant as recovered in the morning even as the search operation continued in the area.

Two Militants Killed In J&K’s Kulgam Encounter
Security forces have killed two militants in Kashmir.(File photo-Representational image) | PTI

Trending

Two Militants Killed In J&K’s Kulgam Encounter
outlookindia.com
2021-11-12T10:14:16+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 12 Nov 2021, Updated: 12 Nov 2021 10:14 am

Two militants has been killed in an overnight encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s south Kashmir Kulgam district on Friday.

Officials said the security forces recovered the body of a slain militant taking the number of ultras killed in an ongoing operation in the south Kashmir district to two.

The encounter in Kulgam broke out on Thursday.

A police spokesperson said the body was recovered in the morning even as the search operation continued in the area.

The encounter broke out in Kulgam's Chawalgam on Thursday after the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the area.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

Police said incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, have been seized from the site of the encounter. (With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Srinagar J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Kashmir Encounters Militants Killed Security Forces Jammu and Kashmir National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

India Registers 12,516 New Covid-19 Cases; Active Cases Continue To Decline

India Registers 12,516 New Covid-19 Cases; Active Cases Continue To Decline

Covaxin 77.8 Percent Effective Against Covid-19: Lancet Study

Delay In Publishing Of P Varavara Rao Poems Attributed To ‘Unfavourable Legal Opinion’

Punjab CM Announces Vigilance Probe In Corruption Cases Including Ones Reported During SAD-BJP Regime

Pakistan Holds Meeting On Afghanistan With American, Chinese And Russian Diplomats

Here Is List Of Trains That Indian Railways Has Decided To Cancel This Winter

‘Not A Circus Or Cinema’: Kerala HC Frowns Over Attendee Appearing Bare Chested During Virtual Proceeding

At Habibganj In Madhya Pradesh, India Set To Have Its First State Of Art Railway Station

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

Advertisement

More from India

Punjab Govt Passes Resolution In Assembly Against Centre’s Farm Laws

Punjab Govt Passes Resolution In Assembly Against Centre’s Farm Laws

ED Arrests Former Punjab Congress Leader Sukhpal Khaira In Money Laundering Case

ED Arrests Former Punjab Congress Leader Sukhpal Khaira In Money Laundering Case

BJP Demands Expulsion Of Salman Khurshid From Congress; Says His Comments Have Hurt Religious Sentiments

BJP Demands Expulsion Of Salman Khurshid From Congress; Says His Comments Have Hurt Religious Sentiments

Police Retrieves Body Of Bar Association Employee From Tis Hazari Court Chamber

Police Retrieves Body Of Bar Association Employee From Tis Hazari Court Chamber

Read More from Outlook

Pakistan Has Played ‘Disruptive And Destabilising’ Role In Afghanistan: Report

Pakistan Has Played ‘Disruptive And Destabilising’ Role In Afghanistan: Report

Outlook Web Desk / The report on Afghanistan by Congressional Research Service, says Pakistan has provided active and passive support to Taliban.

Covaxin 77.8 Percent Effective Against Covid-19: Lancet Study

Covaxin 77.8 Percent Effective Against Covid-19: Lancet Study

Outlook Web Desk / Covaxin analysis demonstrated it to be 93.4 percent effective against severe symptomatic Covid-19, the Lancet Study said.

Why Pakistan Dropped T20 World Cup – Skipper Babar Explains

Why Pakistan Dropped T20 World Cup – Skipper Babar Explains

Koushik Paul / Matthew Wade hit Pakistan's premier pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi for three consecutive sixes in the 19th over to power Australia to the T20 World Cup final.

Kamala Harris, Emmanuel Macron Push For Global Effort Against Inequality

Kamala Harris, Emmanuel Macron Push For Global Effort Against Inequality

Deutsche Welle / US Vice President Kamala Harris and French President Emmanuel Macron called for greater efforts to combat global inequality and the dangers faced by children online.

Advertisement