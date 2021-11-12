Two Militants Killed In J&K’s Kulgam Encounter

Two militants has been killed in an overnight encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s south Kashmir Kulgam district on Friday.

Officials said the security forces recovered the body of a slain militant taking the number of ultras killed in an ongoing operation in the south Kashmir district to two.

The encounter in Kulgam broke out on Thursday.

A police spokesperson said the body was recovered in the morning even as the search operation continued in the area.

The encounter broke out in Kulgam's Chawalgam on Thursday after the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the area.

Police said incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, have been seized from the site of the encounter. (With PTI inputs)