Two Encounters In Kashmir, Six Militants Killed

Six Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants, including two from Pakistan, were killed in two separate encounters on Wednesday evening, the police said.

The police said two soldiers and one policeman were wounded in one of the gunfights. On Sunday, five militants were killed in three separate gunfights in south Kashmir.

This year in 87 encounters took place in Kashmir in which 166 local militants including 19 foreigners were killed and most of these encounters took place in South Kashmir.

On Wednesday evening the police said six militants of proscribed Jaish Mohammad outfit were killed in two separate encounters in South Kashmir. The police said four of the killed militants have been identified.

The police said two are locals and two are Pakistanis. The police said it is ascertaining the identification of two others. The Kashmir Police Chief described the killings as a big success.

About the operation, the police say, a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and paramilitary forces cordoned off Nowgam village in Dooru Shahabad in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, around 70 km south of Srinagar, on Wednesday evening.

The militants hiding in the village opened fire to break the security cordon and it the initial burst of gunfire from the militants, a policeman and two soldiers were injured. However, two militants were killed in the gunfight.

While the gunfight in Dooru was ongoing, another gun battle raged in south Kashmir’s Mirhama area of Kulgam district after a joint team of forces cordoned the village following inputs about the presence of militants. In the encounter, three militants were killed.