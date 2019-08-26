Driver Killed In Kashmir As Protesters Hurl Stones At Truck Mistaking It For Police Vehicle

In a freak stone-pelting incident, protesters on Sunday evening hurled stones at a civilian truck in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, killing the driver, police said.

Noor Mohammed Dar, 42, who belonged to the same Zradipora Uranhall locality, was returning home when stone-pelters mistook his truck for a security force vehicle and hurled stones at it, a police officer said.

The stone pierced the pane and injured the driver in the head; he was rushed to the nearby Bhijbhera hospital, from where he was referred to SKIMS Soura, he said.

He, however, was declared brought dead by doctors, the official said.

Acting swiftly, police identified the person who threw stone at the driver and arrested him. Police slapped murder case against him at Bhijbhera police station, the official said.

A few days ago a girl was seriously injured in a stone-pelting incident in downtown Srinagar, he said, adding that a case has been registered in that case as well.

Police said protesters have been hurling stones even at civilians.

