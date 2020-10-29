October 29, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Terror Funding: NIA Raids 6 NGOs In Kashmir, Delhi

Terror Funding: NIA Raids 6 NGOs In Kashmir, Delhi

Similar raids were conducted by the NIA on October 28 in Srinagar and Bengaluru.

Outlook Web Bureau 29 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Terror Funding: NIA Raids 6 NGOs In Kashmir, Delhi
Representational image.
File photo
Terror Funding: NIA Raids 6 NGOs In Kashmir, Delhi
outlookindia.com
2020-10-29T11:28:01+05:30

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at six NGOs and trusts in Kashmir and Delhi October 29 as  part of a terror funding investigation. 

The NIA on Thursday raided 9 locations in the Valley and one in Delhi in connection with a case related to NGOs and trusts diverting funds meant for charitable activities to "secessionist and separatist activities" in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Several incriminating documents and electronic devices were seized, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said in a statement.

Those whose premises were searched include Falah-e-Aam Trust, Charity Alliance in Delhi, Human Welfare Foundation, JK Yateem Foundation, Salvation Movement and JK Voice of Victims.

The case was registered on October 8 under various sections of the IPC and the UAPA on receiving "credible information that certain NGOs and Trusts are collecting funds domestically and abroad through so-called donations and business contributions" and then using them to fund terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

Similar searches were conducted by the NIA on Wednesday at 10 locations in Srinagar and one in Bengaluru in connection with the case.

(With inputs from PTI.)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Bihar’s First Phase Of Polling Sees 54% Voter Turnout

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Srinagar Kashmir Delhi Bengaluru NIA - National Investigation Agency Raids Terror In India National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos