March 04, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Swara Bhaskar Shows Support For Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap After IT Raids

Swara Bhaskar Shows Support For Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap After IT Raids

As the IT department declared raids on the premises of the two Bollywood personalities on Wednesday, many people slammed the central government for going after people who have been critical of its policies.

Outlook Web Bureau 04 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Swara Bhaskar Shows Support For Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap After IT Raids
File Photo
PTI
Swara Bhaskar Shows Support For Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap After IT Raids
outlookindia.com
2021-03-04T11:37:39+05:30
Also read

After the Income Tax Department conducted raids at the residences of Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap on Wednesday, Bollywood Actor Swara Bhaskar has extended support for the two on Twitter. 

Swara took to Twitter to express her support and administration for the two Bollywood personalities without mentioning the raids conducted at their premises. Tweeting about her love for Pannu, she wrote, “Appreciation tweet for @taapsee who is an amazing girl with courage and conviction that is rare to see nowadays. Stand strong warrior!”

She went ahead to launch another tweet in admiration of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and wrote, “Appreciation tweet for @anuragkashyap72 who has been a cinematic trailblazer, a teacher and mentor of talent and a man With rare candour and a brave heart! More power to you Anurag”

She was joined by filmmaker Anubhav Sinha who also showed his fondness for Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap writing, “Kashyap and Taapsee I love you both. Just.” 

Swara Bhaskar has been vocal about her dissent against the policies of the central government. 

As the IT department declared raids on the premises of the two Bollywood personalities on Wednesday, many people slammed the central government for going after people who have been critical of its policies. 

NCP leader and Maharashtra state minister Nawab Malik said that the government is trying to suppress the voices who speak against the Narendra Modi-led government. “Central agencies like ED, CBI, and Income Tax are being used to target those who take an anti-government stand and speak against the policies of the regime.”

However, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had said that the probe agencies undertake investigations based on credible information and blaming the government for the raids was ridiculous.

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Defying Stereotypes, Chhattisgarh Police Recruit 14 Transgenders As Constables

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Swara Bhaskar Taapsee Pannu Anurag Kashyap Anubhav Sinha Nawab Malik Mumbai Celebrity Cases Twitter Income Tax Raid Raids National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos