Suspicious Movement Detected Across LoC; Army Recovers 4 AK-74s, 240 Rounds

October 10, 2020
Corona
Army Troops foil Pakistan's attempt to send arms and ammunition in the Karen sector of Jammu and Kashmir along the LoC. A search is undergoing.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 October 2020
Representational Image
Army Troops foil Pakistan's attempt to send arms and ammunition in the Karen sector of Jammu and Kashmir today.
PTI photo
2020-10-10T16:42:30+05:30

Army's alert troops foiled PoK's (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir) yet another attempt along the LoC for pushing arms and ammunition in the Karen sector of J&K. However, the suspicious activity was noticed by the alert troops and they immediately took over the area and recovered four AK-74 rifles, eight magazines and 240 rounds concealed in two bags. The cordoned area has been under search since then.

"Alert troops foiled Pakistan's attempt to push in arms across the LoC in Keran Sector of north Kashmir's Kupwara district, says Army Officer." "Army noticed two-three men transporting some items in a tube tied to a rope across the Kishenganga river, the officer added."

Earlier, Corps Commander of the Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps, Lt Gen B S Raju, had said that the number of militants who infiltrated into this side of the Line of Control (LoC) so far this year was less than 30.

“The situation on the LoC is under control. Few ceasefire violations are taking place which Pakistan is using to aid in infiltration, but in those areas too, the situation has been brought under control," Lt Gen Raju had said.

