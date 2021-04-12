Sushil Chandra Appointed New Chief Election Commissioner; Will Take Office Tomorrow

Sushil Chandra has been appointed as the Chief Election Commissioner with effect from April 13, a day after incumbent CEC Sunil Arora demits office.

Chandra was appointed as an election commissioner on February 14, 2019, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. He would demit office on May 14, 2022.

Under him, the Election Commission would hold assembly polls in Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. The term of the assemblies of Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Punjab end on various dates in March next year.

