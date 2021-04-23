'Sorry, Didn't Know': Thieves Return Covid-19 Vaccines Stolen From Haryana Hospital

In a massive show of humanity, a thief in Jind has surprised police and authorities when he returned the packets stolen from Jind’s Civil Hospital with an apology note. Cops recovered a note from the box saying, “SORRY- I did not know it was Corona vaccine". CCTV footage from the area of the tea stall was being screened to ascertain the identity of the burglars, police said.

The story began on Wednesday night when a box containing vaccines went missing from the hospital store. On Thursday morning, the police in Jind registered a complaint which mentioned 1270 Covishield vaccines and 440 of Covaxin went missing from the PPC centre. The thieves had broken open four locks of the storeroom and the deep freezer.

A nursing staff was called by a sweeper who came to the hospital on Thursday morning, and said that the locks of the storeroom were broken and related items of the vaccines were missing. However, other valuable items like a laptop and Rs 50,000 cash that were also lying in the storeroom had not been stolen.

An official said that after the robbery, no vaccine was left at the hospital for inoculation in the district.

