Smriti Irani Slams Priyanka Gandhi Over Video Of Kids Abusing PM Modi

Union Minister Smriti Irani launched an attack on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after a video showing the Congress General Secretary with a group of children shouting slogans went viral on social media.

In the video, the children are can be seen shouting 'Chowkidar chor hai'. Priyanka Gandhi appears to be encouraging them. But then, the children switch to another slogan that uses an abusive word in Hindi. She promptly cups her mouth in surprise.

“Uncouth to the core,” Irani tweeted, quoting the video. “Imagine the filthiest of abuses that a Prime Minister has to endure from people whose only claim to fame is a nose. Lutyens outrage anyone????” the Union minister who is contesting against Congress president Rahul Gandhi from Amethi added.

Uncouth to the core. Imagine the filthiest of abuses that a Prime Minister has to endure from people whose only claim to fame is a nose. Lutyens outrage anyone ???? https://t.co/T5sPyKtmbr — Chowkidar Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) April 30, 2019

However, in the longer version of the video which, Priyanka Gandhi can be seen disapproving use of such language. "Yeh wala nahin, accha nahin lag raha hai (Not this one, doesn't look good)," she says.

Saral Patel, convenor of Congress' social media department, put out a longer version of the video.

When kids in their excitement make distasteful remarks against PM Narendra Modi.@priyankagandhi ji discourages them against raising such slogans and says "Ache Bachhe Bano"! pic.twitter.com/yNghJwJm91 — Saral Patel #AbHogaNyay (@SaralPatel) April 30, 2019

Priyanka Gandhi is the Congress' General secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, where Irani and Rahul Gandhi are both in the race for the Amethi seat.

Amethi goes to polls on May 6. Counting of votes will be held on May 23.

