Shootout At Delhi's Rohini Court: Gangster Jitendra Gogi Killed

Delhi Gangster Jitendra Gogi was shot dead on Friday in broad daylight shootout in Delhi's Rohini court today.

The assailants came dressed as lawyers and shot the gangster along with 3 others.

"Two assailants in the uniform of advocates fired upon Gogi in court, following which police also opened fire," said Rohini DCP Pranav Tayal.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana informed that the killers belonged to the "Tillu Gang" and were "neutralised" by the Delhi Police. He, however, denied the instance being that of a gang war.

Jitendra Gogi was arrested earlier back in April under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) by Delhi Police’s Special Cell. There are 19 cases of murder and attempted murder, besides dozens of extortions, dacoities, carjackings and robberies according to it.

The war between Jitender Alipuria who goes by the name Gogi and Sunil Tajpuria alias Tillu is a long standing one which has resulted in murders of multiple members of both the gangs.

The police is still verifying the names of the shooters.