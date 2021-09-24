Advertisement
Friday, Sep 24, 2021
Shootout At Delhi's Rohini Court: Gangster Jitendra Gogi Killed

The assailants came dressed as lawyers, the police informed the media. They were from the rival 'Tillu' gang and their names are being identified, the police added.

Jitendra Gogi apprehended in Gurugram In March 2020 | PTI

outlookindia.com
2021-09-24T15:00:33+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 24 Sep 2021, Updated: 24 Sep 2021 3:00 pm

Delhi Gangster Jitendra Gogi was shot dead on Friday in broad daylight shootout in Delhi's Rohini court today.

The assailants came dressed as lawyers and shot the gangster along with 3 others.

"Two assailants in the uniform of advocates fired upon Gogi in court, following which police also opened fire," said Rohini DCP Pranav Tayal.  

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana informed that the killers belonged to the "Tillu Gang" and were "neutralised" by the Delhi Police. He, however, denied the instance being that of a gang war. 

Jitendra Gogi was arrested earlier back in April under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) by Delhi Police’s Special Cell. There are 19 cases of murder and attempted murder, besides dozens of extortions, dacoities, carjackings and robberies according to it. 

The war between Jitender Alipuria who goes by the name Gogi and Sunil Tajpuria alias Tillu is a long standing one which has resulted in murders of multiple members of both the gangs. 

The police is still verifying the names of the shooters. 

Outlook Web Desk New Delhi Crime National
