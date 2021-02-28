Shocking! Teenage Boy Arrested For Raping 4-Year-Old Girl

February 28, 2021
The incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit village, police said

Outlook Web Bureau 28 February 2021
Representational Image
A teenager in Pilibhit village in Uttar Pradesh was arrested in connection with the rape of a four-year-old girl, police officials said, adding that the victim has been hospitalised. 

The tragic incident took place on Sunday when the girl was playing outside her house, told Jai Prakash Yadav, superintendent of police.

The 16-year-old accused lured the girl into an empty room on the pretext of giving her an object and raped her, Yadav said.

After reaching home, the girl narrated the incident to her family members, who took her to the police station.

"Police registered a case against the accused on Saturday and have arrested him. The girl is undergoing treatment," the SP said.

With PTI Inputs 

