Shocking! Class 8 Student Tries To Rape 12-Year-Old Girl In UP, Case Registered

Three members of the 14-year-old boy’s family have also been booked for allegedly issuing life threats.

Outlook Web Bureau 20 January 2021
Representational Image
In another shocking case, a Class 8 student allegedly tried to rape a 12-year- old girl in his neighbourhood in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly.

A case has been registered on the basis of the complaint filed by the girl’s mother.

According to PTI, three members of the 14-year-old boy’s family have also been booked for allegedly issuing life threats. 

According to the complaint, the girl’s mother heard her screams from inside her house when she returned from work on Tuesday afternoon. 

 As she entered the house, she found the boy trying to rape her daughter. 

 On finding the girl’s mother inside the room, the boy tried to run away and attacked them with a knife, Area SHO KK Verma said.

 The complainant alleged that three members of the boy’s family who arrived there soon after issued life threats. A case has been registered and the investigation is on, Verma added.

With PTI Inputs

