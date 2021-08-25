Shiv Sena MP's Home Attacked With Soda Water Bottles After Narayan Rane's Arrest

Even as the state of Maharashtra saw high dram of Tuesday with the arrest of Union Minister Narayan Rane, the home of a Shiv Sena MP was attacked in Malvan when unidentified persons hurled soda water bottles at it and fled. The incident occurred at MP Vinayak Raut's bungalow in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district in the evening at 8 pm Tuesday. Malvan is located around 500 km from the state capital Mumbai.

The attack came in the wake of the arrest of BJP leader Rane, who was booked for his comment about slapping Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Though the MSME Minister was released later in the night, it was Raut who Tuesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded the sacking of Rane.

Rane had sparked off a row over his remarks during his 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' on Monday about slapping Chief Minister Thackeray for what he claimed as the latter’s ignorance of the year of India’s independence.

According to a police official, four unidentified persons came and hurled soda water bottles at Raut's bungalow and then fled from the spot.

Following a complaint by the bungalow's care-taker, the Malvan police registered an FIR against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code Sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 37 (1) (intentionally co-operating in the commission of offence) and 135 (abetment of desertion), he said, adding that search was on for the culprits.

After the incident, security around the house was heightened, the official said.

On Tuesday, Shiv Sena and BJP supporters clashed with each other in various districts of Maharashtra in the wake of Rane's remarks against the CM.

Last week, before Rane started his 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra', Raut said the BJP leader had no moral right to visit the memorial of late Bal Thackeray as Rane's actions of "breaking the Shiv Sena" caused a lot of pain to the party founder.

However, Rane had later visited the memorial located in Mumbai's Shivaji Park area.



(With inputs from PTI)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine