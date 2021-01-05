Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech Jointly Pledge To Ensure Smooth Roll Out Of Covid Vaccines

Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech jointly pledged to ensure smooth roll out of Covid-19 vaccines in the country.

In a joint statement on behalf of the two companies, SII CEO Adar Poonawalla and Bharat Biotech Chairman and Managing Director Krishna Ella announced their combined intent to develop, manufacture and supply the Covid-19 vaccines in India and throughout the world.

Vaccines have the power to save lives and accelerate the return to economic normalcy at the earliest. Now that two Covid-19 vaccines have been issued EUA (emergency use authorisation) in India, the focus is on manufacturing, supply and distribution, such that population that need it the most receive high quality, safe and efficacious vaccines, the statement said.

They noted that the most important task in front of them was saving lives and livelihoods.

"Both our companies are fully engaged in this activity and consider it our duty to the nation and the world at large to ensure a smooth rollout of vaccines. Each of our companies continue their COVID-19 vaccines development activities as planned," the vaccine makers noted.

“The companies are fully aware of the importance of vaccines for people and countries alike, we hereby communicate our joint pledge to provide global access for our COVID-19 vaccines," they added.

“Our pledge towards a smooth roll out of #COVID-19 vaccines to India and the World, along with @SerumInstIndia,” Bharat Biotech tweeted.

India's drugs regulator had on Sunday approved Oxford University’s Covid-19 vaccine ‘Covishield’ being manufactured by the Serum Institute, and the indigenously developed ‘Covaxin’ manufactured by Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive.

