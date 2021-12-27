Advertisement
Monday, Dec 27, 2021
Security Forces Kill 6 Maoists Near Chhattisgarh Telangana Border

The incident took place under Kishtaram police station limits of South Bastar area under Sukma District, near Chhattisgarh Telangana border, the officials said.

Six Maoists killed near Chhattisgarh-Telangana border.

2021-12-27
Published: 27 Dec 2021, Updated: 27 Dec 2021 10:41 am

Six Maoists were allegedly killed in an exchange of fire between police and them at Telangana- Chhattisgarh border area on Monday, police said.

According to Sunil Dutt Superintendent of Police Bhadradri Kothagudem District, the ultras were killed in a joint operation of Telangana and Chhattisgarh Police and CRPF.

The incident took place under Kishtaram police station limits of South Bastar area under Sukma District, Dutt said.

Bhadradri Kothagudem district in Telangana borders Chhattisgarh.

“It was a joint operation by Telangana and Chhattisgarh Police and CRPF. The incident took place around 6.30 AM to 7 AM,” the police official told PTI.

He further said they received a tip off that Maoists were trying to attack the forces and combing was stepped up.

