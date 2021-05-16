May 16, 2021
Poshan
Second Batch Of Russian Covid-19 Vaccine Sputnik V Reaches Hyderabad

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on May 14 soft-launched imported Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V vaccine which is priced at Rs948

Outlook Web Bureau 16 May 2021, Last Updated at 2:31 pm
The first consignment of 1.50 lakh doses of Sputnik V vaccine from Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) landed in India on May 1.
@sputnikvaccine/Twitter
The second consignment of Russian Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, on Sunday landed at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here, Sputnik V's official Twitter page said.

The tweet, which also included pictures of vaccine boxes being unloaded from an aircraft, said, "Second batch of Sputnik V @sputnikvaccine arrives in Hyderabad, India.”

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on May 14 soft-launched imported Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V vaccine which is priced at Rs948, with five per cent GST per dose (retail price).

"Given the recent launch of the Russian vaccine in the Indian vaccination campaign, this second delivery has become very timely. The efficacy of the #SputnikV is well-known in the world," Nikolay Kudashev Russian Ambassador to India tweeted.

The first consignment of 1.50 lakh doses of Sputnik V vaccine from Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) landed in India on May 1, and received regulatory clearance from the Central Drugs Laboratory.

The Indian drug-maker had earlier said these consignments will be used across different channels as a pilot to line up the supply chain for the larger vaccination programme rollout.

(With PTI inputs.)

