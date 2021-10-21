Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 21, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

RSS, BJP, Union Ministers Hold Meeting On National Education Policy

The two-day meeting was organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), and attended by several BJP leaders and RSS-inclined academicians.

RSS, BJP, Union Ministers Hold Meeting On National Education Policy
Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan | Twitter

Trending

RSS, BJP, Union Ministers Hold Meeting On National Education Policy
outlookindia.com
2021-10-21T09:26:19+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 21 Oct 2021, Updated: 21 Oct 2021 9:26 am

RSS and BJP leaders and Union ministers held discussions on the new National Education Policy in a two-day meeting, which concluded on Wednesday, sources said.

The meeting was organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

The RSS was represented by its joint general secretaries Krishna Gopal and Arun Kumar, head of its publicity wing Sunil Ambekar and others, sources said.

Related Stories

Low Wages, No Contract: UNESCO Report Shows School Teachers In India Caught In Web Of Neglect

National Education Policy 2020: A Blueprint For Self-reliant India

Besides them, leaders from various RSS-affiliates, including the Vidya Bharti, the Bharatiya Shiksha Sanskriti Uthan Nyas, the Bharatiya Shiksha Mandal and the ABVP, were also present in the meeting.

The BJP was represented by its coordinator V Satish, general secretary CT Ravi and joint general secretary (organisation) Shivprakash, the sources said.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

Detailed discussions were held on the new National Education Policy especially from the student perspective and various RSS-inclined academicians were also present in the meeting, they said.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, his colleagues in the Cabinet Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Jitendra Singh were also present in the meeting, the sources said, adding that discussion on skill development and UPSC exams were also held.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Dharmendra Pradhan Rajeev Chandrasekhar Jitendra Singh RSS ABVP National Education Policy (NEP) National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

India Logs 18,454 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Recovery Rate Highest Since March 2020

India Logs 18,454 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Recovery Rate Highest Since March 2020

Police Commemoration Day: VP Venkaiah Naidu Pays Tribute To CRPF Personnel Who Sacrificed Own Lives

Uttarakhand Floods: Amit Shah To Undertake Aerial Survey Of Rain-Hit Regions Today

India Crosses 100 Crore Vaccine Doses: Largest Tricolour To Be Displayed At Red Fort In Celebration

Recent Killings Shatter All Claims Of Peace, Development in J&K: Farooq Abdullah

Arunachal Sector: India Boosts Firepower Along LAC To Counter Chinese Aggression

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Meets Family Of Man Who Died In Police Custody In Agra

Himachal Pradesh: 17 Trekkers From Uttarakhand Go Missing In Kinnaur

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Uttarakhand Rains: 46 Dead, Rescue Op Underway

Uttarakhand Rains: 46 Dead, Rescue Op Underway

Miami International Auto Show Returns After Two Years

Miami International Auto Show Returns After Two Years

Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Valley After Spate Of Civilian Killings

Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Valley After Spate Of Civilian Killings

The Olympic Flame Is On The Road To Beijing 2022

The Olympic Flame Is On The Road To Beijing 2022

Advertisement

More from India

Delhi: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Kejriwal Over No Government Hospital In Okhla

Delhi: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Kejriwal Over No Government Hospital In Okhla

Pendency In Indian Courts Rising by 2.8% Annually: Report By Delhi-Based Non-Profit

Pendency In Indian Courts Rising by 2.8% Annually: Report By Delhi-Based Non-Profit

Congress Move To Reserve 40% Seats For Women In UP Assembly Polls Creates Buzz

Congress Move To Reserve 40% Seats For Women In UP Assembly Polls Creates Buzz

Shopian Encounter: Two Lashkar-e-Taiba Militants, Soldier Killed

Shopian Encounter: Two Lashkar-e-Taiba Militants, Soldier Killed

Read More from Outlook

China Must Be Held Accountable For Aggression Against India: US Lawmaker

China Must Be Held Accountable For Aggression Against India: US Lawmaker

Outlook Web Desk / Top US diplomat Nicholas Burns told members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee during his confirmation hearing on Wednesday that the US will challenge China where it must.

LIVE: Uttarakhand Floods | Amit Shah To Undertake Aerial Survey Of Rain-Hit Areas, Toll Touches 52

LIVE: Uttarakhand Floods | Amit Shah To Undertake Aerial Survey Of Rain-Hit Areas, Toll Touches 52

Outlook Web Desk / Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Dehradun late on Wednesday to take stock of the situation after over 50 were killed in rain-related incidents in the state.

‘Cosmetic Surgery’ Won’t Help Pakistan Cricket: Misbah-ul-Haq

‘Cosmetic Surgery’ Won’t Help Pakistan Cricket: Misbah-ul-Haq

PTI / Misbah-ul-Haq, former Pakistan captain, also criticised the PCB selection committee for the way it had made changes in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup squad.

Taliban Dy PM Meets Indian Diplomats, India Ready To Provide Humanitarian Aid

Taliban Dy PM Meets Indian Diplomats, India Ready To Provide Humanitarian Aid

Outlook Web Desk / This was the first official meeting between India and the interim Taliban cabinet in Afghanistan since Doha.

Advertisement