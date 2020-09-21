September 21, 2020
Corona
TMC Leader Derek O'Brien Among 8 MPs Suspended From Rajya Sabha For Unruly Behaviour

Two key farm bills, dubbed as the biggest reform in agriculture by the government, were on Sunday passed by Rajya Sabha with voice vote amid unprecedented unruly scenes by protesting opposition members.

PTI 21 September 2020
Naidu condemned the unruly behaviour and "threats" to Harivansh during the passage of the farm bills.
2020-09-21T10:47:35+05:30

Rajya Sabha on Monday suspended eight members, including TMC leader Derek O'Brien, a day after the House witnessed unprecedented unruly scenes by protesting opposition members during the passage of farm bills.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu also rejected a notice for no-confidence motion against deputy chairman Harivansh on the grounds that proper procedure was not followed.

Shortly thereafter, Parliamentary Affairs Ministers read out a motion seeking suspension of eight members for the remainder of the session.

Naidu put the motion to vote and it was carried by voice vote.

However, opposition members protested against the decision, leading to adjournment of the proceedings for about 20 minutes.

Two key farm bills, dubbed as the biggest reform in agriculture by the government, were on Sunday passed by Rajya Sabha with voice vote amid unprecedented unruly scenes by protesting opposition members who were demanding that the proposed legislation be referred to a House panel for greater scrutiny.

