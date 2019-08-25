Rahul Gandhi Pens Condolence Letter To Arun Jaitley's Wife, Says Will Remember His Presence

In a condolence message to Arun Jaitley's wife Sangeeta, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that even though the former union minister's voice will no longer reverberate within the hallowed portals of Parliament, but his presence will be remembered.

Jaitley, 66, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Saturday, where he was undergoing treatment.

Gandhi said that in his illustrious career spanning over four decades, Jaitley left his mark on politics.

"Although his voice will no longer reverberate within the hallowed portals of Parliament, we will remember his presence," he said in the letter.

"Your family is in my thoughts and prayers. I wish you peace and strength during this difficult time," Gandhi said.