Rahul Gandhi Holds Modi Regime Accountable For Unemployment, Calls Centre 'Harmful For Employment'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday lashed out at the Centreand called the Modi regime "harmful for employment" as soaring unemployment is becoming the most pressing national issue.

Citing a data consolidated by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), the Congress leader posted a screenshot of a media report on Twitter claiming that over 15 lakh people in the country became unemployed in August.

"The Modi government is harmful for employment. It does not promote or support any kind of business or employment not belonging to friends and instead is trying to snatch jobs from those who have them," the former Congress chief alleged.

A pretense of self-reliance is expected from the people of the country, he said in his tweet in Hindi, adding, "issued in public interest".

In another tweet, Gandhi said the biggest national issue is unemployment for which there are "some direct solutions - Don't sell PSU-PSB, give monetary help to MSME, think about the country not friends".

But the central government doesn't want solutions, Gandhi added.

The Congress has been attacking the government over its handling of the country's economy and flagging concerns over job losses, demanding corrective measures to boost employment. The government has dismissed the opposition party's criticism and rebutted all allegations.

(With PTI Inputs)

