Thursday, Oct 21, 2021
'Punish Me, Not Them': Priyanka Gandhi After UP Police Threaten Action Against Cops Who Took Selfie With Her

A group of police constables from Uttar Pradesh have landed in trouble, allegedly for taking selfies with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra when she was stopped on her way to Agra.

Priyanka Gandhi poses for selfie with cops | Twitter

outlookindia.com
2021-10-21T12:26:40+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 21 Oct 2021, Updated: 21 Oct 2021 12:26 pm

A group of police constables from Uttar Pradesh have landed in trouble, allegedly for taking selfies with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.  The constables had taken selfies with Vadra when she had been stopped by UP Police on her way to Agra earlier. 

With the upcoming polls in Uttar Pradesh, political parties have entered the campaign fray already and Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra seems to be ruffling feathers with her active campaigning in the state.  

Soon after news of Gandhi being stopped on her way to Agra spread on social media, the selfies taken by the women constables went viral. The young cops can be seen grinning ear to ear as they pose with Gandhi.

Lucknow Police Commissioner D.K. Thakur has said that the women constables who posed for selfies with the leader will face action.

Reacting to the news, Gandhi took to Twitter and wrote, "The news is coming that Yogi ji got so upset with this picture that he wants to take action against these women policemen". 

"If it is a crime to take pictures with me, then I should also be punished for it, it does not suit the government to spoil the career of these hardworking and loyal policemen," she further added.

Gandhi was on her way to Agra on Wednesday night to meet the family of Arun Kumar, a Dalit sanitation worker who was killed in police custody after being detained for allegedly stealing Rs 25 lakh from a police station. 

Outlook Web Desk Priyanka Gandhi Uttar Pradesh Selfies Congress UP Police National
