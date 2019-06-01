Proud To Follow In Sushma Swaraj's Footsteps: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

New External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Saturday assumed charge and said he was proud to follow in the footsteps of Sushma Swaraj, who has been seen as one of the most approachable ministers at the MEA's helm. Jaishankar said he and his team will be available to help people anytime.

Jaishankar also thanked everyone for their good wishes.

"Thank you all for the best wishes! Honoured to be given this responsibility. Proud to follow on the footsteps of @SushmaSwarajji," he tweeted.

Sushma Swaraj was known for constantly solving common man's problems, always available on Twitter.

Jaishankar has previously served as Foreign Secretary from 2015-2018 and was appointed as Minister of External Affairs in the newly formed BJP-led NDA government.

"We at Team @MEAIndia continue to be at your service 24x7. Happy to be leading the effort with my colleague MoS Muraleedharanji," he said.

Jaishankar's "always available" tweet came a day after his son Dhruva Jaishankar attracted attention with his reply on a tweet seeking help with a passport or visa.

Dhruva has received a request regarding help with visa or passport. Replying to the tweet, he said: "Dude. Wrong Twitter handle."

