﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Proud To Follow In Sushma Swaraj's Footsteps: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

Proud To Follow In Sushma Swaraj's Footsteps: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

S Jaishankar has previously served as Foreign Secretary from 2015-2018 and was appointed as Minister of External Affairs in the newly formed BJP-led NDA government.

Outlook Web Bureau 01 June 2019
Proud To Follow In Sushma Swaraj's Footsteps: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said he is proud to follow in the footsteps of his predecessor Sushma Swaraj
PTI File Photo
Proud To Follow In Sushma Swaraj's Footsteps: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
outlookindia.com
2019-06-01T13:56:45+0530
Also Read

New External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Saturday assumed charge and said he was proud to follow in the footsteps of Sushma Swaraj, who has been seen as one of the most approachable ministers at the MEA's helm. Jaishankar said he and his team will be available to help people anytime.

Jaishankar also thanked everyone for their good wishes.

"Thank you all for the best wishes! Honoured to be given this responsibility. Proud to follow on the footsteps of @SushmaSwarajji," he tweeted.

Sushma Swaraj was known for constantly solving common man's problems, always available on Twitter.

Jaishankar has previously served as Foreign Secretary from 2015-2018 and was appointed as Minister of External Affairs in the newly formed BJP-led NDA government.

"We at Team @MEAIndia continue to be at your service 24x7. Happy to be leading the effort with my colleague MoS Muraleedharanji," he said.

Jaishankar's "always available" tweet came a day after his son Dhruva Jaishankar attracted attention with his reply on a tweet seeking help with a passport or visa.

Dhruva has received a request regarding help with visa or passport. Replying to the tweet, he said: "Dude. Wrong Twitter handle."

IANS

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau S. Jaishankar Delhi Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Diplomacy & Foreign Policy Modi Cabinet National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Filmmaker Vikas Bahl Gets Clean Chit in Sexual Harassment Case, To Be Reinstated As 'Super 30' Director
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters