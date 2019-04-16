‘Proud To Be Flown By A Lady’, Says Priyanka Gandhi Praising Her Helicopter Pilot

Congress General Secretary, Priyanka Gandhi was full of praise for the female helicopter pilot who flew her on her chopper, for a rally held at Fatehpur Sikri on Monday, April 15.

The Congress leader took to her twitter handle, and posted a picture of her and the pilot along with the caption, “"So proud to be flown by a lady today, that too in a chopper!"

So proud to be flown by a lady today, that too in a chopper! pic.twitter.com/PAkAuxAcgm — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) April 15, 2019

In the rally, she addressed several issues, particularly about 'nationalism,' reported News 18.

(With inputs from agencies)