Prime Minister Narendra Modi Slams Opposition Leaders For Their Conduct In Parliament

Also read Opposition Leaders Attend Breakfast Meet Hosted By Rahul Gandhi To Discuss Pegasus Row

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accused Opposition leaders of insulting the legislature and the Constitution by their unruly conduct in Parliament during the ongoing monsoon session.

Further, the prime minister also slammed the Opposition leaders for making "derogatory" remarks on the way bills have been passed and for tearing papers of his cabinet ministers’ statements in both houses of Parliament.

His statements come in the backdrop of various Opposition leaders attending a breakfast meet hosted by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday to chalk out the Opposition’s strategy to take on the Centre regarding the Pegasus snooping issue.

Earlier today, briefing reporters on Modi's speech at the BJP parliamentary party meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the prime minister expressed anger at the conduct of some opposition members.

While a TMC member in Rajya Sabha had torn the statement of IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on the Pegasus issue, several opposition members had torn papers in Lok Sabha and threw it in the air and towards the Chair.

A tweet of TMC leader Derek O'Brien criticising the manner of bills' passage in Parliament also drew Modi's ire, Joshi and another Union minister V Muraleedharan told reporters, without naming the TMC member.

He had tweeted, "In the first 10 days, Modi-Shah rushed through and passed 12 Bills at an average time of UNDER SEVEN MINUTES per Bill. Passing legislation or making papri chaat!"

#MASTERSTROKE #Parliament



In the first 10 days, Modi-Shah rushed through and passed 12 Bills at an average time of UNDER SEVEN MINUTES per Bill ðÂÂ¡(See shocking chartðÂÂÂ)



Passing legislation or making papri chaat! pic.twitter.com/9plJOr5YbP — Derek O'Brien | à¦¡à§Âà¦°à§Âà¦Â à¦Â'à¦¬à§Âà¦°à¦¾à¦¯à¦¼à§Âà¦¨ (@derekobrienmp) August 2, 2021

Such comments are "derogatory" of parliamentary procedure and esteem of elected representatives, Muraleedharan said quoting Modi.

The conduct of the opposition is an "insult" to Parliament and the Constitution, Joshi said, quoting the prime minister.

The opposition has stalled Parliament's proceedings demanding a discussion on the Pegasus snooping row, an issue dismissed as inconsequential by the government.

The BJP parliamentary party also hailed Modi at the meeting over the government's decision to provide reservation to the OBC and the EWS in the all-India quota of medical entrance test NEET.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine