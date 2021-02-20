Prime Minister Narendra Modi Greets People Of Arunachal, Mizoram On Statehood Day

Praising the culture and traditions followed in Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people of the two states on their statehood days.

Both Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram were created on this day in 1987.

"Greetings to the wonderful people of Arunachal Pradesh on the special occasion of their Statehood Day. The people of this state are known for their culture, courage and strong commitment to India's development. May Arunachal Pradesh keep scaling new heights of progress," Modi tweeted.

"Best wishes to my sisters and brothers of Mizoram on their Statehood Day. The entire nation is proud of the great Mizo culture. The people of Mizoram are known for their kindness and commitment towards living in harmony with nature. Praying for the state's continuous growth," he said in another tweet.

(With PTI inputs.)

