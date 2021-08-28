August 28, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Police Book CU Professor For Allegedly Threatening To Kill Bengal CM

Police Book CU Professor For Allegedly Threatening To Kill Bengal CM

The case was registered against Arindam Bhattacharya, a professor of the Zoology Department, by the Hare Street police station on the basis of a complaint filed by PhD scholar Tamal Dutta, a senior police officer said.

Outlook Web Desk 28 August 2021, Last Updated at 12:52 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Police Book CU Professor For Allegedly Threatening To Kill Bengal CM
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
PTI
Police Book CU Professor For Allegedly Threatening To Kill Bengal CM
outlookindia.com
2021-08-28T12:52:57+05:30

Police on Saturday booked Calcutta University's Zoology professor Arindam Bhattacharya based on a case that was lodged against him for allegedly threatening on social media to kill West Bengal  Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, said an official.

According to a senior police officer, PhD scholar Tamal Dutta filed the complaint against Prof. Bhattacharya on the basis of which, the case was registered at the Hare Street police station.

Murlidhar Sharma, the joint commissioner of police (crime) said that police booked Bhattacharya under IPC sections 505 (1B) (with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public), 506 (threat be to cause death or grievous hurt) and 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy).

The professor is yet to be taken into custody, police said.

When contacted, Bhattacharya said, "I didn't make any comments against the chief minister. The complainant is a Trinamool Congress supporter. I am waiting for the police to take steps and only after that I will seek legal advice on this."

The TMC-backed West Bengal College and University Professors Association criticised  the posts shared by the professor  on social media.

On a similar incident, Jadavpur University's Chemistry professor Ambikesh Mahapatra was apprehended by police in April 2012 for allegedly forwarding a cartoon, mocking  CM Mamata Banerjee.

(With PTI Inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Digging Fortune: MP Farmer Mines Diamond, Sixth Time In Two Years

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Desk Mamata Banerjee Kolkata Calcutta University Zoology Professor Kolkata Police Threatening Social Media West Bengal CM National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos