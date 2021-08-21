Police Arrest 14 Assam People For Showing Support To Taliban Activities On Social Media

August 21, 2021
Outlook Web Desk 21 August 2021
Representational Image
PTI
Assam police on Saturday arrested fourteen people from across the state for alleged social media posts suggestive of  supporting the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

According to a senior police officer, the arrests were made since Friday night and they have been booked under different sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, IT Act and CrPC.

"We were on alert and monitoring social media for inflammatory posts," the officer said.

Two people each were arrested from Kamrup Metropolitan, Barpeta, Dhubri and Karimganj districts, police said.

One person each was arrested from Darrang, Cachar, Hailakandi, South Salmara, Goalpara and Hojai districts, they said.

Deputy Inspector General Violet Baruah said the Assam Police is taking stern legal action against pro-Taliban comments on social media that are harmful to national security.

"We're registering criminal cases against such persons. Please inform the police if any such thing comes to your notice," she tweeted.

(With PTI Inputs)

