Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 07, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

PM Modi Takes A Jibe At Samajwadi Party: Those Wearing Red Caps Are 'Red Alert' For UP

PM Modi takes at dig at Samajwadi Party just ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections slated in the state early next year. Red cap is a trademark of Samajwadi Party leaders and workers.

PM Modi Takes A Jibe At Samajwadi Party: Those Wearing Red Caps Are 'Red Alert' For UP
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(File photo)

Trending

PM Modi Takes A Jibe At Samajwadi Party: Those Wearing Red Caps Are 'Red Alert' For UP
outlookindia.com
2021-12-07T15:16:58+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 07 Dec 2021, Updated: 07 Dec 2021 3:16 pm

Taking a swipe at the Samajwadi Party ahead of assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday equated "red cap" with "red alert" for the state.

Addressing a public meeting here after dedicating to the nation three mega projects, including an AIIMS and a fertiliser plant, Modi said, "Today, the entire UP very well knows that those wearing red caps are concerned about red beacon ('laal batti') and they are not bothered about your pain and sorrows."

"The red cap people want power to commit scams, fill their coffers, indulge in illegal grabbing (of resources) and to give complete freedom to the mafia," he said.

Stepping up his attack on the rival ahead of the assembly polls early next year, Modi said, "The red cap people want to form government to show favour to terrorists and to free them from jail. Hence, you should remember that those wearing red caps are red alert for UP, in other words alarm bells."

Red cap is a trademark of Samajwadi Party leaders as well as workers.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

Tags

PTI Narendra Modi Gorakhpur Uttar Pradesh PM Modi Uttar Pradesh Samajwadi Party Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls. Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

AFSPA Factsheet: The Act And Its Extension In India

AFSPA Factsheet: The Act And Its Extension In India

Gujarati Gas Station Owner Shot By Robber On Daughter's Birthday In US

TMC Leader's 'Selfie' With 'Gun' In Office Goes Viral, BJP Cries Foul

Rahul Gandhi Demands Compensation For Dead Farmers' Kins, Slams Govt For Not Keeping Data

How And Why An IIM-Ahmedabad Graduate Became ‘MBA Sabziwallah’ In Bihar

PM Modi Inaugurates 3 Mega Projects In Uttar Pradesh

Nagaland Civilian Killing | Calls For Repealing AFSPA, Hornbill Cancelled: 5 New Developments

Babri Masjid Should Be Reconstructed: JNU Students' Union Vice President

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Modi-Putin Meet Reaffirms India-Russia Ties

Modi-Putin Meet Reaffirms India-Russia Ties

Ashes 2021-22: Australia Upbeat Ahead Of Gabba Opener

Ashes 2021-22: Australia Upbeat Ahead Of Gabba Opener

Ashes 2021-22: England Prepare To Improve Record Down Under

Ashes 2021-22: England Prepare To Improve Record Down Under

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from India

Why AFSPA In Jammu And Kashmir Is Not Just A Defence Act

Why AFSPA In Jammu And Kashmir Is Not Just A Defence Act

Delhi Air Pollution: AQI Improves From 'Very Poor' To 'Poor' Category

Delhi Air Pollution: AQI Improves From 'Very Poor' To 'Poor' Category

How Nagaland Incident Flared Up And Why There Is A Call To Repeal AFSPA

How Nagaland Incident Flared Up And Why There Is A Call To Repeal AFSPA

Nagaland Ambush: Not Just AFSPA, It’s Time To Do Away With Most Special Laws

Nagaland Ambush: Not Just AFSPA, It’s Time To Do Away With Most Special Laws

Read More from Outlook

Nagaland Ambush: Not Just AFSPA, It’s Time To Do Away With Most Special Laws

Nagaland Ambush: Not Just AFSPA, It’s Time To Do Away With Most Special Laws

Dilip Borah / It may be time for India to uphold human dignity, take a hard look at some of its regressive laws like AFSPA which includes Special Laws that authorises detention without trial.

Why AFSPA In Jammu And Kashmir Is Not Just A Defence Act

Why AFSPA In Jammu And Kashmir Is Not Just A Defence Act

Naseer A Ganai / Has the AFSPA become an ideological Act, a tool to revise Kashmir history? Many analysts believe so.

Why England Are Resting James Anderson Vs AUS In 1st Ashes Test

Why England Are Resting James Anderson Vs AUS In 1st Ashes Test

Koushik Paul / The decision to rest Anderson at Gabba for the first Ashes 2021-22 Test is part of an English plan to keep the pace spearhead fresh for bigger challenges.

Nagaland Civilian Killing | Calls For Repealing AFSPA, Hornbill Cancelled: 5 New Developments

Nagaland Civilian Killing | Calls For Repealing AFSPA, Hornbill Cancelled: 5 New Developments

Outlook Web Desk / Fourteen villagers from Mon district were killed by Special Forces personnel after they indiscriminately opened fire on a truck carrying eight coalminers and later opened fire on agitated villagers.

Advertisement