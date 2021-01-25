PM Modi On National Voters Day Appreciates Election Commission's Role; Raises Awareness For Voter Registration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the National Voters Day is an occasion to take note of the Election Commission's "remarkable contribution" in strengthening our democratic principles. He also highlighted the need to raise awareness about voter registration among the youth.

"National Voters Day is an occasion to appreciate the remarkable contribution of the EC to strengthen our democratic fabric and ensure smooth conduct of elections," Modi tweeted.

"This is also a day to spread awareness on the need of ensuring voter registration, particularly among the youth."

The National Voters Day is observed on January 25 to mark the foundation day of the Election Commission.

With PTI inputs

