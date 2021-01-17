PM Modi Flags Off 8 Trains To Boost Tourism, Connectivity In Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off eight trains through video conferencing on Sunday. The trains will connect different parts of the country to Kevadia in Gujarat.

While launching the trains, he said that they will help boost tourism in the tribal region and will also promote connectivity to the world's tallest statue, the Statue of Unity

The newly flagged trains will connect Kevadia to Varanasi, Dadar, Ahmedabad, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Rewa, Chennai and Pratapnagar.

You can now reach #StatueOfUnityByRail!



The programme to mark this special feat begins soon. Here are more glimpses from the Kevadia Railway Station. pic.twitter.com/0u7oyTFTF2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 17, 2021

The Ahmedabad-Kevadia Jan Shatabdi Express, one of the eight trains, has been equipped with the 'Vista-dome tourist coach' which offers large viewing areas with rooftop glasses and seats for passengers.

Recalling his slow-speed journeys on narrow gauge trains during the inaugration event, PM Modi said that the old memories of train travel became fresh after flagging off the trains.

"Very few people may be aware of the Baroda (Vadodara) to Dabhoi narrow gauge line. I used to travel by this narrow gauge line. The funny thing in that journey was the train used to be so slow that you could alight and get in at any place, very comfortably," Modi said.

"In fact, for some moments, you could walk along with the train and you felt your (walking) speed was more than the train. I also used to enjoy this sometimes," Modi said, adding the stretch is being converted into broad gauge.

Also Read| PM Modi Shares Glimpse Of Jan Shatabdi Express With Vistadome Coaches; See Pics





Modi also inaugurated the DabhoiChandod converted broad gauge railway line, ChandodKevadia new broad gauge rail line, newly electrified PratapnagarKevadia section and the new station buildings of Dabhoi, Chandod and Kevadia.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath joined the event via video link.

The Statue of Unity was inaugurated by PM Modi in October 2018 on the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 143rd birth anniversary.

With PTI Inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine