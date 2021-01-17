PM Modi Shares Glimpse Of Jan Shatabdi Express With Vistadome Coaches; See Pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared pictures of the Jan Shatabdi Express which connects Ahmedabad and Kevadia. The train will have Vistadome Coaches. The train is among several other trains which will be flagged off by PM via video conferencing today.

PM Modi shared the glimpses of new Jan Shatabdi Express which will be launched today. Taking to twitter, he said, "One of the trains being flagged-off tomorrow is the Jan Shatabdi Express between Ahmedabad and Kevadia. This train will have Vistadome coaches."

The Vistadome coaches are characterised with large glass windows and roof so that the commuters could enjoy the breath-taking view throughout their rail journey.

The new bright red seats and the mostly transparent roof adds up to the beauty of Jan Shatabdi Express.

One of the trains being flagged-off tomorrow is the Jan Shatabdi Express between Ahmedabad and Kevadia. This train will have Vistadome coaches.



Sharing some glimpses. pic.twitter.com/ihsZoxOo8S — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 16, 2021

Now, more reason to visit the ‘Statue of Unity!’ This iconic Statue, a tribute to the great Sardar Patel is connected via railways to different regions of India.



8 trains will be flagged-off tomorrow, 17th January at 11 AM. Do watch the programme live. https://t.co/yW3FmGlsXc pic.twitter.com/lV4uJ33If0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 16, 2021

In another tweet, PM Modi informed about other projects that are scheduled for its inaugration. He said, "During the programme tomorrow, other projects relating to the railways will also be inaugurated. This includes new station buildings of Dabhoi, Chandod and Kevadia.

During the programme tomorrow, other projects relating to the railways will also be inaugurated. This includes new station buildings of Dabhoi, Chandod and Kevadia.



It would make you happy that Kevadia station is India’s first with Green Building Certification. pic.twitter.com/6vlqpk37g2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 16, 2021

It would make you happy that Kevadia station is India’s first with Green Building Certification.

The seven other trains to flagged off today includes, Mahamana Express, Dadar-Kevadia Express, Nizamuddin-Kevadia Sampark Kranti Express, Kevadia-Rewa Express, Chennai-Kevadia Express, and two MEMU trains between Kevadia and Pratapnagar.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine