January 17, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  PM Modi Shares Glimpse Of Jan Shatabdi Express With Vistadome Coaches; See Pics

PM Modi Shares Glimpse Of Jan Shatabdi Express With Vistadome Coaches; See Pics

The Vistadome coaches have large glass windows and roof so that the commuters could enjoy the breath-taking view throughout their destination.

Outlook Web Bureau 17 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
PM Modi Shares Glimpse Of Jan Shatabdi Express With Vistadome Coaches; See Pics
New Jan Shatabdi Express have Vistadome coaches
PM Narendra Modi/Twitter
PM Modi Shares Glimpse Of Jan Shatabdi Express With Vistadome Coaches; See Pics
outlookindia.com
2021-01-17T10:31:14+05:30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared pictures of the Jan Shatabdi Express which connects Ahmedabad and Kevadia. The train will have Vistadome Coaches. The train is among several other trains which will be flagged off by PM via video conferencing today.

PM Modi shared the glimpses of new Jan Shatabdi Express which will be launched today. Taking to twitter, he said, "One of the trains being flagged-off tomorrow is the Jan Shatabdi Express between Ahmedabad and Kevadia. This train will have Vistadome coaches."

The Vistadome coaches are characterised with large glass windows and roof so that the commuters could enjoy the breath-taking view throughout their rail journey.

The new bright red seats and the mostly transparent roof adds up to the beauty of Jan Shatabdi Express.

In another tweet, PM Modi informed about other projects that are scheduled for its inaugration. He said, "During the programme tomorrow, other projects relating to the railways will also be inaugurated. This includes new station buildings of Dabhoi, Chandod and Kevadia.

It would make you happy that Kevadia station is India’s first with Green Building Certification.

The seven other trains to flagged off today includes, Mahamana Express, Dadar-Kevadia Express, Nizamuddin-Kevadia Sampark Kranti Express, Kevadia-Rewa Express, Chennai-Kevadia Express, and two MEMU trains between Kevadia and Pratapnagar.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Citing Glitches In Co-WIN App, Maharashtra Govt Suspends Covid Vaccination Drive Till Monday

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi Ahmedabad Indian Railways National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos