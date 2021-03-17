March 17, 2021
Corona
PM Modi Discusses Covid Situation With CMs; Mamata Banerjee, Bhupesh Baghel Skip Meet

PM Modi Discusses Covid Situation With CMs; Mamata Banerjee, Bhupesh Baghel Skip Meet

India recorded 28,903 fresh Covid cases, the highest daily rise since December 11, with the total tally at 1.14 crore cases and 1,59,044 deaths.

Outlook Web Bureau 17 March 2021
Amid the surge of coronavirus cases in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual meeting with chief ministers to take stock of the situation. PM Modi’s last interaction with CMs was in January, just before the vaccination roll-out. Mamata Banerjee and Bhupesh Baghel, Chief Ministers of West Bengal and Chhattisgarh, respectively, decided to opt-out of the meeting.

Today, India recorded 28,903 fresh Covid cases, the highest daily rise since December 11, with the total tally at 1.14 crore cases and 1,59,044 deaths. 188 deaths have been reported, the most in a day since January 15.

In the last 24 hours, most cases have been reported from Maharashtra (17,864), Kerala (1,970), Punjab (1,463), Karnataka (1,135) and Gujarat (954).

Meanwhile, former Union minister and BJP leader Dilip Gandhi died of Covid-19 at a private hospital in New Delhi early Wednesday morning.

