Plasma Therapy On Coronavirus Patients Showing Encouraging Results: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said initial results of plasma therapy trial conducted on four COVID-19 patients is encouraging and gives hope to save people's lives from the dreaded disease.

Addressing an online media briefing, Kejriwal said the government will conduct more clinical trials of plasma therapy in the next two-three days.

Thereafter, the government will seek Centre's nod to use the therapy on all serious COVID-19 patients across the city, he added.

The chief minister appealed to all people who have recovered from the disease to come forward and donate plasma for serious COVID-19 patients to save their lives

"Two patients were given plasma on Tuesday, while two were given the therapy on Thursday. The two patients who received plasma on Tuesday have shown improvement," Kejriwal told the media.

"Next week, we will seek central government permission to try the therapy on all the serious corona patients in Delhi," Kejriwal said, pointing out that these are "just the initial results".

Dr S.K. Sarin, head of Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), told the media that they were hopeful that more people could be given the therapy.

"Also, among the four, at least two may be discharged by the weekend," Sarin said.

He said those who have recovered from the disease should step forward to donate plasma to treat others.

"Only the plasma is taken and not the blood. The donor can donate plasma after an interval of 10-12 days, unlike blood donations, which can be done only once in three months," Dr Sarin said.

He said that 25 persons need plasma donation at present. "It is inexpensive and affordable, unlike medications which are costly."

Urging people to step forward for plasma donation, Kejriwal said: "We will not take blood but only plasma. Your blood will be put back in the body after the plasma is separated and used.

Under the plasma therapy technique , transfusion of plasma from recovered patients to severally-ill COVID-19 patients is conducted. Convalescent plasma is an experimental procedure for COVID-19 patients.

Delhi has reported about 2,400 coronavirus cases and 50 deaths so far.