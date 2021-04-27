A group of people allegedly killed a relative of a panchayat poll candidate following which a police sub-inspector was suspended on charges of laxity in duty, an officer said on Tuesday.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the case, police said.

Ghanshyam Mishra (52) was attacked with rods and sticks on Monday in Dub village in the Sahatwar area while he was riding his motorcycle, superintendent of police Vipin Tada said.

He was taken to the hospital in Varanasi but died during treatment.

The victim was related to Vinay Kumar Mishra, a BJP-supported candidate contesting the district panchayat polls.

On the basis of a complaint filed by Mishra, an FIR was registered against 19 people and the accused -- Chandan Saini and Deepak -- were arrested, police said.

Sub-inspector Surya Nath Yadav has been suspended, they said.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine