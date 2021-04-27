April 27, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  UP Panchayat Poll: BJP Candidate's Relative Killed Near Varanasi

UP Panchayat Poll: BJP Candidate's Relative Killed Near Varanasi

Two men arrested for the murder, a sub-inspector of police suspended

Outlook Web Bureau 27 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
UP Panchayat Poll: BJP Candidate's Relative Killed Near Varanasi
Representative Image
UP Panchayat Poll: BJP Candidate's Relative Killed Near Varanasi
outlookindia.com
2021-04-27T15:04:24+05:30
Also read

A group of people allegedly killed a relative of a panchayat poll candidate following which a police sub-inspector was suspended on charges of laxity in duty, an officer said on Tuesday.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the case, police said.

Ghanshyam Mishra (52) was attacked with rods and sticks on Monday in Dub village in the Sahatwar area while he was riding his motorcycle, superintendent of police Vipin Tada said.

He was taken to the hospital in Varanasi but died during treatment.

The victim was related to Vinay Kumar Mishra, a BJP-supported candidate contesting the district panchayat polls.

On the basis of a complaint filed by Mishra, an FIR was registered against 19 people and the accused -- Chandan Saini and Deepak -- were arrested, police said.

Sub-inspector Surya Nath Yadav has been suspended, they said.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Can't Stay Mute, We Plan To Play Complementary Role To HCs: SC

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Polls FIR BJP National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos