Pakistani Citizen Nabbed By BSF Near Border In Punjab

A Pakistani national has been nabbed by sleuths belonging to 129 Battalion of the BSF near a Border Out Post in this sector, an official said here on Sunday.
The nabbed Pakistani national has been identified as Adnan, a resident of Aarshul village in Kasur district of Pakistan.
One dual SIM mobile phone, a receipt and Rs 380 in Pakistani currency have been recovered from his possession, the official said.
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Shiv Sena Picks Urmila Matondkar For Legislative Council Seat
Judge Stalls Donald Trump's TikTok Ban
Indian Super League 2020-21 Full Schedule: East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan First Leg Derby On November 27