November 01, 2020
Corona
Pakistani Citizen Nabbed By BSF Near Border In Punjab

One dual SIM mobile phone, a receipt and Rs 380 in Pakistani currency have been recovered from his possession.

PTI 01 November 2020
Representational image.
AP
2020-11-01T17:40:28+05:30

A Pakistani national has been nabbed by sleuths belonging to 129 Battalion of the BSF near a Border Out Post in this sector, an official said here on Sunday. 

The nabbed Pakistani national has been identified as Adnan, a resident of Aarshul village in Kasur district of Pakistan.

One dual SIM mobile phone, a receipt and Rs 380 in Pakistani currency have been recovered from his possession, the official said.

