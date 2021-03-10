March 10, 2021
Corona
Pakistan To Receive 45 Million Doses Of 'Made In India' Covid-19 Vaccines

So far, India has supplied Covid-19 vaccine to 65 countries.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 March 2021
India is planning to supply 45 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Pakistan. The 'Made in India' coronavirus vaccines from GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance will help in vaccinating almost half the world’s children against deadly and debilitating infectious diseases.

So far, India has supplied the Covid-19 vaccine to 65 countries. While many foreign nations have received the vaccine on a grant basis, others have paid the price set by the Indian government.

India has provided around 56 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines under grants assistance countries, including Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles.

Here is the list of countries that are receiving 'Made-in-India' vaccine supplies.

Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, Mauritius, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, Bahrain, Brazil, Morocco, Argentina, Serbia, UN Health workers, Mongolia, Ukraine, Ghana, Ivory Coast, St. Lucia, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Vincent & Grenadines, Oman, Egypt, Algeria, South Africa, Kuwait, UAE, Afghanistan, Barbados, Dominica, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Saudi Arabia, El Salvador,  Suriname, Antigua & Barbuda, DR Congo, Angola, Gambia, Nigeria, Cambodia, Kenya, Lesotho, Rwanda, Sao Tome & Principe, Senegal, Guatemala, Canada, Mali, Sudan, Liberia, Malawi, Uganda, Guyana, Jamaica, United Kingdom, Togo, Djibouti, Somalia, Sierra Leone, Belize, Botswana, Mozambique, Ethiopia and Tajikistan.

The Union Ministry of health and family welfare reported that India on March 9 administered more than 20 lakh Covid-19 doses in a single day. India's coronavirus drive is the world's largest vaccination drive.

The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 2.40 crore on March 9. A total of 2,40,37,644 vaccine doses were given, as per the provisional report till 7 pm on Tuesday.

