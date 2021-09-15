Wednesday, Sep 15, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
National Pak-Sponsored Khalistani Outfits Gaining Ground In US: Report

Pak-Sponsored Khalistani Outfits Gaining Ground In US: Report

Pak-Sponsored Khalistani Outfits Gaining Ground In US: Report
A Pro-Khalistan Protest (Representational Image) | File Photo

Separatist Khalistani groups backed by Pakistan are quietly gaining ground in the United States, a top American think tank has warned, ruing that the US government has so far remained indifferent to the appeals made by New Delhi to curb their destabilizing anti-India activities.

Trending

Pak-Sponsored Khalistani Outfits Gaining Ground In US: Report
outlookindia.com
2021-09-15T08:02:12+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 15 Sep 2021, Updated: 15 Sep 2021 8:02 am

In a recent report by a top American think tank, Hudson Institute, 'Pakistan's Destabilization Playbook: Khalistani Activism in the US' published on Tuesday, it examines the conduct of “Khalistan and Kashmir separatist groups within the United States” to investigate their support by Pakistan.

The report looks at these groups’ ties to militant and terrorist outfits in India, and the possible detrimental effects of their activities on US foreign policy in South Asia.

The report demonstrates that "like Pakistan-based Islamist terrorist groups, the Khalistan groups can emerge under new names.”

“Unfortunately, the United States government has shown no interest in violence committed by Khalistan activists, even though the Khalistan campaign’s most ardent supporters are located in western countries such as the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States,” it said.

Related Stories

Himachal Police Book US-Based Khalistani Activist For Sedition

Despite Khalistani Threat, Himachal CM Unfurls Flag In Mandi

“Unless the US government prioritises oversight of Khalistan-related militancy and terrorism, it is unlikely to identify groups that are currently engaged in violence in Punjab in India or are preparing to do so. One seldom finds what one is not looking for," it said.

Hudson Institute says that anticipation constitutes a crucial part of national security planning, and, therefore, investigating, within the limits prescribed by law, the activities of Khalistani groups located in North America is important to preventing a reoccurrence of the violence orchestrated by the Khalistan movement in the 1980s.

Importantly, the recent increase in Khalistan-related anti-India activism within the US is occurring as the United States and India are collaborating to confront the rise of China, especially in the Indo-Pacific, it said.

"The Khalistan movement's history and recent mobilisation should serve as a reminder that, unless the threat it poses is somehow preempted, it could expand to a level where action might be too late to prevent large-scale loss of life," it said.

The report calls upon the US government to India's concerns seriously and dedicates the requisite intelligence and law enforcement resources to help India address these concerns.

The report said the US government should Include all groups responsible for terrorist attacks in India in its list of designated global terrorist groups and designate as terrorists the various individuals that India and US intelligence and law enforcement have established as being connected to designated terrorist entities.

“Apply terror financing laws and regulations to the various groups espousing Kashmiri and Khalistan separatism; Investigate US-based groups espousing Kashmiri and Khalistan separatism for possible violations of US laws related to foreign funding,” it said.

“Use legal means established specifically to combat terrorism, including FISA warrants, to monitor suspected Kashmiri and Khalistan terrorism sympathisers and advocates," the report said.

Observing that Sikh radical groups are active in the New York area and in California, the report said that in addition to disseminating anti-India propaganda, the focus of these organizations is advocating the Khalistan cause, and to secure the support they target local politicians, US think tanks, and human rights activists.

“Khalistan activists also use Sikh places of worship, gurdwaras, to attract followers, organising special events to commemorate the ‘martyrdom’ of terrorists in Punjab. They also commemorate Operation Blue Star and the 1984 anti-Sikh riots to proselytise younger Sikhs into believing that there is a religious conflict between Sikhs and other Indians,” it added.

Tags

PTI India Khalistan Punjab Terrorism National International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

West Bengal: Child Dies Of Pneumonia, 88 In Hospital With High Fever

West Bengal: Child Dies Of Pneumonia, 88 In Hospital With High Fever

BJP Corners Congress Govt In Rajasthan Assembly, Demands White Paper On Unemployment

JEE-Main Result: 18 Share Top Rank, 44 Score 100 Percentile

Capt Amarinder Says Comments To Move Farmer Protests Out Of Punjab Were 'Twisted' Amid Outrage

Olympic Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra’s Success Lies In His Genes: Scientists

Pak-Trained Terror Module Planning Serial Blasts During Festivals Busted, Six Arrested In UP

Himachal CM Dismisses Rumours Of Leadership Change As Second Delhi Visit Fuels Trolls

UP Polls: 'Ram Rajya', Nationalism In Focus As AAP Kicks Off Tiranga Yatra In Ayodhya

Photo Gallery

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

Advertisement

More from India

NHRC Sends Notices To Four States After Complaints Against Farmer Protests

NHRC Sends Notices To Four States After Complaints Against Farmer Protests

Satellite Web: The Next Frontier

Satellite Web: The Next Frontier

Supreme Court Refuses To Reopen Decision To Grant Reservations In Promotions To SCs, STs

Supreme Court Refuses To Reopen Decision To Grant Reservations In Promotions To SCs, STs

Bhawanipur Bypoll: Mamata Didn't Mention Criminal Cases In Nomination Papers, BJP Tells EC

Bhawanipur Bypoll: Mamata Didn't Mention Criminal Cases In Nomination Papers, BJP Tells EC

Read More from Outlook

Pak-Trained Terror Module Planning Serial Blasts During Festivals Busted, Six Held In UP

Pak-Trained Terror Module Planning Serial Blasts During Festivals Busted, Six Held In UP

A Special Cell of Delhi Police in collaboration with the UP ATS said it had arrested six terrorists from a terror module which had alleged links to Pakistan's ISI as well as Dawood.

JEE-Main Result: 18 Share Top Rank, 44 Score 100 Percentile

JEE-Main Result: 18 Share Top Rank, 44 Score 100 Percentile

Outlook Web Desk / Starting this year, Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Main was conducted four times a year to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores.

Apple Event: All Eyes On iPhone 13

Apple Event: All Eyes On iPhone 13

Outlook Web Desk / Apple unveils whole new range - iPhone 13, Watch Series 7 and more

Mahatma Gandhi To LK Advani To AAP; The Appeal Of Political Yatras

Mahatma Gandhi To LK Advani To AAP; The Appeal Of Political Yatras

Bhavna Vij-Aurora / It started with Mahatma Gandhi marching to Dandi and mobilising the masses against the colonial government. Now every party takes the ­roadshow route to the election ring.

Advertisement
/